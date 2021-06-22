CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WTCFinal#Coronavirus#Euro2020#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Fake TRP Case: Mumbai Police Names Arnab Goswami as Accused in Second Chargesheet
1-MIN READ

Fake TRP Case: Mumbai Police Names Arnab Goswami as Accused in Second Chargesheet

Arnab Goswami.

Arnab Goswami.

The chargesheet was submitted before a magistrate's court by the police's Crime Intelligence Unit probing the case.

The Mumbai Police has named senior television journalist Arnab Goswami as an accused in the alleged TRP (Television Rating Points) rigging scam in its second chargesheet filed before a court here on Tuesday. The chargesheet was submitted before a magistrate’s court by the police’s Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) probing the case.

“Among others, Goswami and ARG Outlier have been named as accused in the chargesheet," lawyer of Goswami, the Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, said. The alleged fake TRP scam came to light in October last year when the rating agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint through Hansa Research Group (HRG), alleging that certain television channels were rigging TRP numbers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 22, 2021, 15:16 IST