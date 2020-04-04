Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Fake UPI Ids of PM CARES Created, Hyderabad Cops Book Case

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) alerted the police that several fake Ids similar to PM CARES were in circulation and people should note the difference.

PTI

Updated:April 4, 2020, 6:10 PM IST
Fake UPI Ids of PM CARES Created, Hyderabad Cops Book Case
Police personnel beat a scooterist with batons as they enforce complete lockdown for containing the spread of the novel coronavirus. (PTI)

Hyderabad: The Cybercrime wing of the city police has registered a case against an unidentified person for allegedly creating fake UPI ids that resemble the Prime Minister'sCitizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency SituationsFund (PM CARES Fund), police said on Saturday.

According to KVM Prasad, Assistant Commissioner of Police Cyber Crimes a suo motu case was registered after the

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) alerted the police that several fake Ids similar to PM CARES (pmcares@sbi) were in circulation and people should note the difference.

"We proactively booked the case and began the investigation," the police official told. The CERT, in its note informed that they identified some fake Ids such as pmcares@pnb, pmcares@hdfcbank, pmcare@yesbank, pmcare@ybl, pmcare@upi, pmcare@sbi, pmcares@icici were in circulation and cautioned public to verify the Id before they make a donation.

A case under relevant sections of the IT Act was registered, Prasad said.

