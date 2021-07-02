Fake Vaccination Camps: Beneficiaries Must Insist on Getting Digital Certificate After Dose, Says BMC

In the wake of recent suspicious vaccination camps held across Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come up with new regulations that say that the private Covid vaccination centres not only have to inform the ward office but also it needs to inform the local police station and on the day of the camp, a police officer has to be present on site. BMC has also asked the beneficiaries to insist on getting a digital certificate immediately after getting the vaccination.

According to a report in Times of India, advocate Vinod Sampat, president of the cooperative societies residents and users association, asked why police have to be informed about a vaccination drive. “There is no question of law and order that one needs to involve the police. While the intention is noble, the BMC should keep the guidelines simple; the society should inform the BMC and it can verify the details and allow them to go ahead with the camp,” Sampat was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Political leaders also criticised the BMC, saying it was putting the responsibility on everyone, from housing societies to private hospitals and doctors.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police on Thursday requested BMC to cancel the license of Shivam Hospital involved in the fake Covid-19 vaccine camp racket.

The police have made 13 arrests so far, including Dr Manish Tripathi, Rajesh Pandey and Rahul Dubey for cheating people by administering saline water at a vaccination camp in a Kandivali-based housing society.

According to the police’s investigation, beneficiaries who have been vaccinated through their drives between 25 May to 6 June have been administered saline water.

Shivam Hospital was trying to acquire 1 lakh vaccine doses but was unable to successfully procure the shots. Last week, in a pre-arrest bail plea moved before the Dindoshi sessions court, Dr Tripathi has stated that the main accused in the case is Shivam Hospital.

Mumbai Police have also arrested four persons and detained one for allegedly duping a housing society in suburban Kandivali by organising a Covid-19 vaccination camp fraudulently in the name of a private hospital. The police said on Friday that those who were running this fake vaccination camp had organised such drives at nine locations. The fake vaccination drive could have impacted over 2,000 beneficiaries, as per preliminary findings.

