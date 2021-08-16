Fake Voter ID Rcket Busted, UP Police Conducts Raid in MP’s Morena

A fake voter identity card racket has been busted by police in Morena district of Uttar Pradesh. The racketeers have issued thousands of fake IDs. The incident came to surface after Uttar Pradesh police conducted raids, on Sunday, in several locations to nab a person involved in making and issuing fake voter identity cards.

Madhya Pradesh Police said, “Uttar Pradesh Police alerted us about a person who had managed to hack into the Election Commission website and issued fake voter identity cards in Morena and nearby areas of the state.”

Uttar Pradesh Police is camping in Madhya Pradesh to nab a computer operator identified as Hariom Sakhwar. “Raids are being conducted in different locations by a joint police team of both the states but the accused is still at large,” said a senior officer of Madhya Pradesh Police.

Uttar Pradesh Police on August 12 busted the racket and claimed to have arrested the mastermind along with three others for hacking into the Election Commission website and issuing fake voter ID cards.

The Uttar Pradesh police arrested a 24-year-old computer science graduate from Saharanpur district. The arrested youth has been identified as Vipul Saini. During interrogation the youth revealed to the police that a Delhi man identified as Arman Malik is the mastermind of the racket. Soon after, police raided several locations in Delhi and nabbed Malik. “Arman Malik runs a cyber cafe in Delhi’s Aman Vihar,” added police. The mastermind Malik belongs to Harda district of Madhya Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Police also arrested two other accused who were working as contractual employees with the Election Commission. The arrested employees have been identified as Aditya Khatri and Nitin Bharat.

“We have learnt that, Arman Malik after taking Aditya and Nitin into confidence had managed to get their login credentials. Malik had provided the credentials to Vipul, who further used to login to the Election Commission website using those credentials,” said a police officer.

The officer further added Vipul had made and issued more than 10,000 fake voter ID cards in Saharanpur and neighbouring districts. “Vipul during interrogation revealed that he used to give daily reports to Malik on how many voter ID cards he had made,” the officer said.

The officer further added that the state Election Commission officers had alerted us about Vipul’s IP address after suspecting the issuing of fake voter ID cards. The police arrested other three accused including the mastermind with the information provided by Vipul during the interrogation.

The Election Commission of India, after the racket was busted, has claimed that all their data is safe. Security agencies in Delhi have appealed Saharanpur district court for the remand of the arrested for questioning.

