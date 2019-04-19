English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fake vs Fact: No, PM Modi Did Not Have Dinner With Pakistani Prime Minister
A photo of the two having meal together was published in a Facebook post \on April 11, 2019 and has been shared more than 3,200 times.
File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan and PM Narendra Modi. (Image: MEAIndia/Twitter)
A photo shared thousands of times in multiple posts on Facebook and Twitter appears to show Prime Minister Narendra Modi dining with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. The photo has been doctored from a 2015 image of the Pakistani leader with his then-wife Reham Khan.
The photo was published in a Facebook post here on April 11, 2019 and has been shared more than 3,200 times.
The photo appears to show Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) dining with PM Modi (right):
Screenshot of misleading Facebook post
This is Khan’s official Twitter account. This is Modi’s official Twitter account.
The post’s Hindi language caption translates to English as: “The one with the green cap looks a little familiar.”
In the photo, Modi is seen on the right-hand side wearing a green skullcap.
The image was also posted on Facebook here and on Twitter here with an identical caption.
A reverse image search on Google found the image has been doctored from this photo, which was posted on Twitter on July 6, 2015.
Below is a screenshot of the post:
The caption states: “#PTI Chief Imran Khan with wife Reham Khan, at Sehri in #Karachi via @Samarjournalist”.
The photo show Khan dining with his then-wife Reham Khan. This is her official Twitter account.
The couple divorced in October 2015 after ten months of marriage. Here is an October 30, 2015 article on their marriage published by the Guardian newspaper.
Pakistani television channel Dunya also posted this video on July 6, 2015, which contains the same photo.
Below is a screenshot of the image in the video:
Snapshot from Dunya TV video
The caption states: “Imran Khan, Reham devour sehri at Faisal Vawda’s residence.”
“Faisal Vawda” refers to Pakistani politician Faisal Vawda. On his official Twitter account, he refers to himself as the Federal Minister for Water Resources.
The photo of Modi in the misleading posts was doctored from this photo published by The Indian Express newspaper on November 13, 2013.
Below is a screenshot of the image:
Screenshot of Modi's original image
The Quint published this fact check report about the same photo on April 14, 2019.
