Fake WhatsApp Message on ‘Child Lifters’ Claims Another Victim, Man Lynched in Chhattisgarh

In yet another case of lynching triggered by rumours, an unidentified man was allegedly beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of being a child-lifter in Chhattisgarh's Sarguja district on Friday.The incident took place at Mendrakla village, police said.The man, around 40 years old, arrived in the village on Friday morning, but when people asked him who he was and where he was coming from, he could give no answers, said a police official.As rumours about a gang of child-lifters being in the area were swirling around, the villagers thought the man was a part of some such gang and beat him to death with sticks, he said. Around 10 people from the village were arrested by the police and a further probe was on.At least 22 people have been victims of similar mob attacks in Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Assam after a fake WhatsApp message warning of ‘child lifters’ started doing the rounds.Two men returning from a picnic spot were pulled out of their car and lynched on June 8 by a mob at Panjuri, near the Kangthilangso waterfalls in Karbi Anglong district, on the suspicion that they were child-lifters, following rumours on social media.In May, A transgender was beaten to death and three others severely injured when a mob attacked them with stones in the old city area of Hyderabad over suspicions of them being child lifters.(With PTI inputs)