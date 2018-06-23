English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Fake WhatsApp Message on ‘Child Lifters’ Claims Another Victim, Man Lynched in Chhattisgarh
The man, around 40 years old, arrived in the village on Friday morning, but when people asked him who he was and where he was coming from, he could give no answers, said a police official.
Representative image (News18 Creatives)
Raipur: In yet another case of lynching triggered by rumours, an unidentified man was allegedly beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of being a child-lifter in Chhattisgarh's Sarguja district on Friday.
The incident took place at Mendrakla village, police said.
The man, around 40 years old, arrived in the village on Friday morning, but when people asked him who he was and where he was coming from, he could give no answers, said a police official.
As rumours about a gang of child-lifters being in the area were swirling around, the villagers thought the man was a part of some such gang and beat him to death with sticks, he said. Around 10 people from the village were arrested by the police and a further probe was on.
At least 22 people have been victims of similar mob attacks in Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Assam after a fake WhatsApp message warning of ‘child lifters’ started doing the rounds.
Two men returning from a picnic spot were pulled out of their car and lynched on June 8 by a mob at Panjuri, near the Kangthilangso waterfalls in Karbi Anglong district, on the suspicion that they were child-lifters, following rumours on social media.
In May, A transgender was beaten to death and three others severely injured when a mob attacked them with stones in the old city area of Hyderabad over suspicions of them being child lifters.
(With PTI inputs)
Also Watch
The incident took place at Mendrakla village, police said.
The man, around 40 years old, arrived in the village on Friday morning, but when people asked him who he was and where he was coming from, he could give no answers, said a police official.
As rumours about a gang of child-lifters being in the area were swirling around, the villagers thought the man was a part of some such gang and beat him to death with sticks, he said. Around 10 people from the village were arrested by the police and a further probe was on.
At least 22 people have been victims of similar mob attacks in Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Assam after a fake WhatsApp message warning of ‘child lifters’ started doing the rounds.
Two men returning from a picnic spot were pulled out of their car and lynched on June 8 by a mob at Panjuri, near the Kangthilangso waterfalls in Karbi Anglong district, on the suspicion that they were child-lifters, following rumours on social media.
In May, A transgender was beaten to death and three others severely injured when a mob attacked them with stones in the old city area of Hyderabad over suspicions of them being child lifters.
(With PTI inputs)
Also Watch
-
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
Thursday 21 June , 2018 BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Incredibles 2 Movie Review: Fun, Thoughtful and Engaging, the Return of Supers is Worth-Watching
- [In Pics] Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Leaked in a Series of Images: Notch Display, Dual Camera Confirmed
- West Indies Hope Night Time is Right Time to Win Back Fans
- Deepika Padukone to Marry Ranveer Singh on November 10? Deets Inside
- Divya Seth Shah to Play Manmohan Singh's Wife in The Accidental Prime Minister