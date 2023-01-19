Faking Death, Murdering People: Telangana’s Shocking Cases of Crime, With Eye on Insurance Money

Nine have been arrested for killing two people in different incidents in order to claim insurance benefits of more than Rs.7.5 crore in Telangana.

The incidents came to light nearly 10 days after the murder.

In the latest one, Telangana police arrested Pathloth Dharma (44), an assistant section officer at the secretariat, who planned to claim insurance benefits by faking his death. He did this by killing another person and keeping the dead body in his car and subsequently burning the vehicle. He has multiple loans due on him.

The police also arrested others who helped him in implementing the plan including his wife Pathlot Neela(43), nephew Tejavath Srinivas(30), sister Sudha (48) and Dharma’s 17-year-old son. All the five accused were sent to remand.

Addressing the press, Medak Superintendent of Police Rohini Priyadarshini has said that though the murdered individual is identified as Babu at the preliminary stage of the investigation full details have to be collected thoroughly.

“The dead body’s legs were not burnt. They didn’t look like the legs of an employee, so police took up the investigation on the suspicion that the deceased was not Dharma. We found that Dharma along with his nephew Srinivas killed a person called Babu and burnt the car after keeping the dead body in the car,” the SP revealed.

According to the police, Pathloth Dharma who has been residing along with his family had received huge losses in the stock market and took loans of Rs 80 lakhs As many as 25 insurance policies worth Rs 7.04 crore are there in his name. He along with his wife and relatives hatched the plan one year back in order to fake his death by placing another person’s dead body as his.

In an earlier case of the same nature, Telangana Police arrested four persons for allegedly murdering an orphan and made it look like an accident to claim insurance money. The police cracked the case one year after the alleged murder took place near Mogiligidda village limits in Farooqnagar Mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

According to Shamshabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Boda Srikanth of Boda Thanda in Chennaropet of Warangal committed the crime in order to spend his life extravagantly.

Bhikshapati (34), an orphan, hailing from Medipally of Hyderabad outskirts is working as a driver for Srikanth. Srikanth enrolled himself as Bhikshapati’s only nominee while taking insurance of Rs 50 lakh in the name of his driver.

“Later, he purchased a house in the name of Bhikshapathi and enrolled himself as his nominee after taking a loan of Rs 52 lakh in the name of his driver from the same bank. Srikanth hatched a plan to eliminate his driver Bhikshapathi in order to claim the insurance benefits. He made Motilal, a police constable, and his workers Satish and Sammanna partners in his murder plan.”

Based on the plan made by Motilal, on December 22, 2021, the four took Bhikshapathi in a car and made him consume liquor. After the car reached the outskirts of Mogiligidda village, they murdered Bhikshapathi by hitting him with hockey sticks. In an attempt to portray the murder as an accident, they placed the dead body on the road and drove the car twice on the body, the police said.

The police, who reached the spot the next day, had registered a case of a suspicious death. They declared it a murder after receiving the post-mortem report.

On the other hand, the accused initiated their efforts to claim insurance benefits. In the meantime, the police got a clue in the case, when the representatives of the insurance company approached them to get details of the road accident. The police got suspicious when a person, who does not have any relationship with the deceased, has been trying to claim insurance benefits.

The police swung into action and took custody of the accused with full evidence. The accused were arrested and later sent to remand.

