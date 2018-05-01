English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fakir Mohan University, Odisha Exam Results 2018 Declared, Check Now
In case of any discrepancy or complaint, candidates must report to the Controller, Fakir Mohan University, Balasore, Odisha within 30 days from the date of publication of the result.
Fakir Mohan University Odisha +3 Final University Exam Results 2018 have been declared on the official results website of the state of Odisha - orissaresults.nic.in. Fakir Mohan University, Balasore, Odisha had organized Regular, Back and Special exams for Arts/Science/Commerce (General and Honors) streams from 8th to 22nd March 2018, earlier this year.
Candidates who had appeared in these Final University exams can follow the instructions below and download their result now:
How to download Fakir Mohan University Odisha +3 Final University Exam Results 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://orissaresults.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on +3 Final University Result-2018 (01-05-2018)
Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number and Submit
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://orissaresults.nic.in/fmunivin18.htm
