Falgun Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat 2020: Date, Time and Significance of this Ganesh Chauth Fast

New Delhi: Falgun, the eleventh month of the Hindu calendar, has already begun on February 10. The month marks some of the most important festivals, including Mahashivratri and Holi. According to the Hindu customs, each lunar month has two Chaturthi Tithis. The one that falls after Purnima (full moon) is known as Sankashti Chaturthi, while the one that falls after Amavasya (new moon) is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi.

For the month of Falgun, the Sankashti Chaturthi falls on Wednesday, February 12. It is also known as Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi. Lord Ganesha is worshipped on this day, which is generally observed in Western and Southern India, especially in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Falgun Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat 2020: Date and Time

In the year 2020, the Sankashti Chaturthi vrat will begin at 2:52am on Wednesday and end at 11:39pm on the same day. The moonrise will be observed at 9:37pm.

Falgun Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat 2020: Significance and Puja Vidhi

The Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat is observed by the ladies in the house, who worship Lord Ganesha for the well-being of the family. The fast is observed for long life and good health of every member of the house.

On this day, one should get up early, take a bath and worship Lord Ganesha. Place an idol of Lord Ganesha in temple, offer incense, lamp, flowers, sacred thread and others. Break the fast only after observing the moonrise.

