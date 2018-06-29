English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Fall of Rupee: Chidambaram Says Still Looking Forward to BJP's 'Achhe Din'
Taking to Twitter, former finance mInister P Chidambaram wrote: "Looking forward to BJP's achhe din when the US dollar will trade at One dollar = Rs 40!,"
File photo of Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. (PTI)
New Delhi: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Friday took a dig at the government over the record fall of the Indian rupee against the US dollar, saying he was still looking forward to the BJP's 'achhe din', a slogan coined by Prime Narendra Modi before the 2014 general election.
Continuing its free fall for the fourth straight session, the Indian rupee yesterday hit a record closing low of 68.79, showing a fall of 18 paise against the US dollar.
"Looking forward to BJP's achhe din when the US dollar will trade at One dollar = Rs 40!," Chidambaram tweeted.
The beleaguered Indian rupee crashed to breach the key psychological level of 69 in the early trade yesterday and slipped further to hit a life-time low of 69.10, a fall of 49 paise during the volatile session. It finally closed at a record low of 68.79.
The fall of rupee was attributed to multiple headwinds like weak global cues and concerns related to inflation and fiscal slippage.
The domestic currency's previous all-time closing low was 68.73, touched on November 24, 2016.
Referring to the ongoing football world cup, the senior Congress leader said in separate tweets that small nations can be rich and successful in such international sporting events.
"Small nations can be rich and successful in football #WorldCup. Examples: Uruguay and Croatia. Uruguay: population 35 lakh, per capita USD 15,230. Croatia: population 42 lakh, per capita USD 12,130," he said.
Also Watch
Continuing its free fall for the fourth straight session, the Indian rupee yesterday hit a record closing low of 68.79, showing a fall of 18 paise against the US dollar.
"Looking forward to BJP's achhe din when the US dollar will trade at One dollar = Rs 40!," Chidambaram tweeted.
Looking forward to BJP's achhe din when the US dollar will trade at One dollar = Rs 40!— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 29, 2018
The beleaguered Indian rupee crashed to breach the key psychological level of 69 in the early trade yesterday and slipped further to hit a life-time low of 69.10, a fall of 49 paise during the volatile session. It finally closed at a record low of 68.79.
The fall of rupee was attributed to multiple headwinds like weak global cues and concerns related to inflation and fiscal slippage.
The domestic currency's previous all-time closing low was 68.73, touched on November 24, 2016.
Referring to the ongoing football world cup, the senior Congress leader said in separate tweets that small nations can be rich and successful in such international sporting events.
"Small nations can be rich and successful in football #WorldCup. Examples: Uruguay and Croatia. Uruguay: population 35 lakh, per capita USD 15,230. Croatia: population 42 lakh, per capita USD 12,130," he said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Has Been Reviewed Before Its Launch And Here is How it Will be
- Priyanka and Nick Jonas Leave India Hand in Hand; Watch Video
- Drake Confirms He Has A Son with Former French Star Sophie Brussaux.
- Has Salman Khan Closed Deal With Aditya Chopra Regarding Dhoom 4?
- Salman Khan to Reunite With Sanjay Leela Bhansali After 11 Years For Inshallah?