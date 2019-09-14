Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

False Cases Filed by Couples Will End Institution of Marriage, Says Supreme Court

The court regretted that it has become a routine affair to level false charges and rope in husbands, their parents and other relatives.

Utkarsh Anand | CNN-News18

Updated:September 14, 2019, 12:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
False Cases Filed by Couples Will End Institution of Marriage, Says Supreme Court
A file photo of the Supreme Court.
Loading...

New Delhi: False charges filed by married couples against each other will end the institution of marriage, the Supreme Court has observed.

The court regretted that it has become a routine affair to level false charges and rope in husbands, their parents and other relatives.

"What is happening nowadays? We have to deal with such cases day in and day out...false charges and (they) include everyone…husband, parents, brothers, sisters etc.," rued a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and MR Shah.

The court was dealing with an appeal filed by a woman, complaining that her charges of cruelty against the husband and her in-laws had been wrongly dismissed by a high court.

While her lawyers sought to argue that they were even questioning the validity of the marriage, the judges on the bench retorted that facts of the case made it clear that there was no grain of truth in her allegations.

"We see how the case has been manufactured. You fall in love, you get married and then suddenly you start levelling all kinds of charges days after you leave the house...and not only against the husband but everyone in his family," said the Bench.

"Such conduct by couples will end the institution of the marriage," lamented the bench, declining to entertain the woman's appeal.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram