False Cases Filed by Couples Will End Institution of Marriage, Says Supreme Court

New Delhi: False charges filed by married couples against each other will end the institution of marriage, the Supreme Court has observed.

The court regretted that it has become a routine affair to level false charges and rope in husbands, their parents and other relatives.

"What is happening nowadays? We have to deal with such cases day in and day out...false charges and (they) include everyone…husband, parents, brothers, sisters etc.," rued a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and MR Shah.

The court was dealing with an appeal filed by a woman, complaining that her charges of cruelty against the husband and her in-laws had been wrongly dismissed by a high court.

While her lawyers sought to argue that they were even questioning the validity of the marriage, the judges on the bench retorted that facts of the case made it clear that there was no grain of truth in her allegations.

"We see how the case has been manufactured. You fall in love, you get married and then suddenly you start levelling all kinds of charges days after you leave the house...and not only against the husband but everyone in his family," said the Bench.

"Such conduct by couples will end the institution of the marriage," lamented the bench, declining to entertain the woman's appeal.

