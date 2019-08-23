'False Flag Operation to Divert Attention from Kashmir': Imran Khan on Afghanistan Terrorists Entering Valley

Islamabad: Continuing with his tirade against India, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday warned that New Delhi would launch a false flag operation to divert attention from the Kashmir situation.

In his latest tweet on Kashmir, the Pak PM mentioned about terrorists from Afghanistan entering Kashmir and alleged that Indian leadership in all probability will attempt a false flag operation to divert the attention.

"I want to warn the international community that the Indian leadership will in all probability attempt a false flag operation to divert attention...., Khan said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories on August 5.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

