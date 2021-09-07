'False Propaganda to Incite Violence': Armed With Videos, J&K Police Refute Claims of 'Disrespect' at Geelani Burial

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have refuted claims of separatist leader SAS Geelani’s family that he was “forcibly” buried in haste, slamming “such false propaganda to incite violence”.

Tweeting a series of videos on ‘ghusul’ (ablution), ‘kafan’ (wrapping body in a shroud) and ‘jinaza’ (the prayers said to the dead), police said both sons of Geelani agreed to bury the 91-year-old leader during the night hours when they were told about the possible law and order situation but later reneged.

“The refusal of both his sons to come to graveyard indicated their loyalty to Pakistani agenda rather than their love & respect for their departed father,” police said.

After death of SAS Geelani, IGP Kashmir Shri Vijay Kumar along with SP & ASP met both of his sons at their residence at 11pm, condoled them & requested for burial in the night for larger interest of general public due to potential major L&O situations. Both agreed and asked (1/4)— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 6, 2021

The police also shot down claims of the Geelani family that his body was taken away without their permission and quietly buried, saying many relatives participated in the burial. “Some vested interests are trying to spread baseless rumours about forcible burial of SAS Geelani by police. Such baseless reports which are as a part of false propaganda to incite violence are totally refuted by the police,” a handout said.

The cops added that they facilitated bringing the body from the house to the graveyard as there were apprehensions of miscreants taking undue advantage of the situation.

Geelani, who was a member of banned Jamaat-e-Islami and chairman of hardline Hurriyat Conference, had been suffering from various ailments for nearly last two decades. He was a former MLA.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here