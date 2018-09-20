GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
'Falsehood of a Clown Prince': Arun Jaitley Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Rafale 'Lies'

In a Facebook post, finance minister Arun Jaitley said in mature democracies those who rely on falsehood are considered unfit for public life.

PTI

Updated:September 20, 2018, 5:07 PM IST
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18
New Delhi: Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday accused Congress President Rahul Gandhi of spreading falsehood in connection with the Rafale deal and waiving loans given to 15 industrial houses.

In a Facebook post titled: Falsehood of a 'Clown Prince', Jaitley said in mature democracies those who rely on falsehood are considered unfit for public life.

"You lied on the Rafale deal, you lied on the NPAs. Your temperament to concoct facts raises a legitimate question: Do people whose natural preference is falsehood deserve to be a part of the public discourse."

"Public discourse is a serious activity. It is not a laughter challenge. It cannot be reduced to a hug, a wink or repetition of falsehood. The world's largest democracy must seriously introspect whether public discourse should be allowed to be polluted by the falsehood of a 'Clown Prince'," the minister said.

