Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Famed Kerala Temple Elephant, Guruvayur Padmanabhan, Dies at 84

Padmanabhan, one of the oldest elephants in the captivity, was much sought after during the temple festivals across the state, including famous Thrissur Pooram.

PTI

Updated:February 26, 2020, 4:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Famed Kerala Temple Elephant, Guruvayur Padmanabhan, Dies at 84
File photo of Guruvayoor Padmanabhan.

Thrissur: An elephant credited with carrying the "Thidambu", the miniature of the presiding deity of Lord Krishna of Guruvayur Temple, for several decades during temple rituals died on Wednesday at the age of 84, a top Gurvayur Devaswom official said.

The elephant, named Guruvayur Padmanabhan, who gained the title of 'Gajaratnam' due to his attractive features like long trunk touching the ground and well-carved shape, died at 2.10pm, Guruvayur Devaswom chairman KB Mohandas.

He said the tusker had been undergoing treatment for the last few weeks after it suffered swelling on its body. With the death of Padmanabhan, the number of pachyderms in the elephant sanctuary managed by Guruvayur Devaswom has come down to 47, he said.

Padmanabhan, one of the oldest elephants in the captivity, was much sought after during the temple festivals across the state, including famous Thrissur Pooram.

He got the highest pay of Rs 2.22 lakh in 2014 for participating in famous Nenmara-Vellangi Vela festival in Palakkad district in 2004, temple officials said.

The elephant was kept at Anakkotta (the elephant sanctuary) located in the vicinity of the Guruvayur Temple. The sanctuary managed by the Devaswom attracts a number of devotees and tourists visiting the temple town every year.

When Padmanabhan was brought to Guruvayur in 1954, there were only few elephants there. The elephant was caught from the Nilambur forest.

He was presented to the Guruvayoor temple by two brothers from Ottapplam in 1954, temple officials said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram