Famed Kerala Temple Elephant, Guruvayur Padmanabhan, Dies at 84
Padmanabhan, one of the oldest elephants in the captivity, was much sought after during the temple festivals across the state, including famous Thrissur Pooram.
File photo of Guruvayoor Padmanabhan.
Thrissur: An elephant credited with carrying the "Thidambu", the miniature of the presiding deity of Lord Krishna of Guruvayur Temple, for several decades during temple rituals died on Wednesday at the age of 84, a top Gurvayur Devaswom official said.
The elephant, named Guruvayur Padmanabhan, who gained the title of 'Gajaratnam' due to his attractive features like long trunk touching the ground and well-carved shape, died at 2.10pm, Guruvayur Devaswom chairman KB Mohandas.
He said the tusker had been undergoing treatment for the last few weeks after it suffered swelling on its body. With the death of Padmanabhan, the number of pachyderms in the elephant sanctuary managed by Guruvayur Devaswom has come down to 47, he said.
He got the highest pay of Rs 2.22 lakh in 2014 for participating in famous Nenmara-Vellangi Vela festival in Palakkad district in 2004, temple officials said.
The elephant was kept at Anakkotta (the elephant sanctuary) located in the vicinity of the Guruvayur Temple. The sanctuary managed by the Devaswom attracts a number of devotees and tourists visiting the temple town every year.
When Padmanabhan was brought to Guruvayur in 1954, there were only few elephants there. The elephant was caught from the Nilambur forest.
He was presented to the Guruvayoor temple by two brothers from Ottapplam in 1954, temple officials said.
