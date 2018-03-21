English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Families of 2 Indians Killed in Iraq Told to Receive Mortal Remains Based on Wrong Info
Family members of two Balachaur youths, who were among 39 Indians killed in Iraq, underwent another shocking ordeal on Wednesday when the Nawanshahr district administration made them reach the Amritsar airport to receive the mortal remains on the basis of incorrect information.
Iraqi authorities confirmed on Tuesday that 38 out of 39 bodies found in an Iraqi mass grave last year were Indian construction workers.
Nawanshahr: Already reeling under the blow of having learnt of the deaths of their loved ones, families of two Balachaur youths, who were among 39 Indians massacred in Iraq, on Wednesday underwent another shocking ordeal when the Nawanshahr district administration made them reach the Amritsar airport to receive the mortal remains on the basis of incorrect information.
As a result of the fiasco, family members of the two youth reached at the airport, while the rest of the kin waited at home to receive the bodies, which did not arrive.
Significantly, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had told the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Tuesday that Union Minister V K Singh would go to Iraq on a special flight to get the bodies.
However, a letter on March 20, issued by Nawanshahr Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar said the bodies of Parvinder Kumar, resident of Jagatpur, and Jasveer Singh of Mehindpur, both in Balachaur, would be arriving at the Amritsar airport on March 21 at 10 am.
Grief-stricken family members of the two deceased youth arrived only to find the information was incorrect.
"Two senior officials, an XEN of Powercom and a police inspector, were deputed to bring the bodies in specially arranged ambulances", the letter had said.
The district administration had also asked the family members of both the deceased to accompany the officials in the ambulances.
Kashmir Singh, a maternal uncle of Parvinder Kumar and Jyoti, elder brother of Jasveer Singh, went to Amritsar along with the official team today.
However, to the utter disappointment of the deceased Indians, the airport officials told them they had no information regarding the arrival of bodies.
"This caused a disappointment in us as before leaving for Amritsar we had informed all our relatives and others that that we would be cremating the bodies today. Many of our relatives had started pouring in the early morning itself," said Kashmir Singh while talking to PTI.
Jyoti too echoed similar feelings. "Earlier, the Union government kept on lying to us for four years about the safety of our youth, today the district administration lied on the issue", he lamented.
Deputy Commissioner Kumar said arrangements to bring the bodies were made in "good faith" following a telephonic message from the office of DC Amritsar.
"However, some kind of mis-communication happened resulting in the entire fiasco," he said. Nothing was done with ill intentions, he said. "Rather, we wanted to extend all help to the unfortunate families," he said.
Also Watch
As a result of the fiasco, family members of the two youth reached at the airport, while the rest of the kin waited at home to receive the bodies, which did not arrive.
Significantly, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had told the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Tuesday that Union Minister V K Singh would go to Iraq on a special flight to get the bodies.
However, a letter on March 20, issued by Nawanshahr Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar said the bodies of Parvinder Kumar, resident of Jagatpur, and Jasveer Singh of Mehindpur, both in Balachaur, would be arriving at the Amritsar airport on March 21 at 10 am.
Grief-stricken family members of the two deceased youth arrived only to find the information was incorrect.
"Two senior officials, an XEN of Powercom and a police inspector, were deputed to bring the bodies in specially arranged ambulances", the letter had said.
The district administration had also asked the family members of both the deceased to accompany the officials in the ambulances.
Kashmir Singh, a maternal uncle of Parvinder Kumar and Jyoti, elder brother of Jasveer Singh, went to Amritsar along with the official team today.
However, to the utter disappointment of the deceased Indians, the airport officials told them they had no information regarding the arrival of bodies.
"This caused a disappointment in us as before leaving for Amritsar we had informed all our relatives and others that that we would be cremating the bodies today. Many of our relatives had started pouring in the early morning itself," said Kashmir Singh while talking to PTI.
Jyoti too echoed similar feelings. "Earlier, the Union government kept on lying to us for four years about the safety of our youth, today the district administration lied on the issue", he lamented.
Deputy Commissioner Kumar said arrangements to bring the bodies were made in "good faith" following a telephonic message from the office of DC Amritsar.
"However, some kind of mis-communication happened resulting in the entire fiasco," he said. Nothing was done with ill intentions, he said. "Rather, we wanted to extend all help to the unfortunate families," he said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Recommended For You
- Proteas Exploit Smith's Weakness Against Left-arm Spin
- Saroj Khan Refuses To Comment on Jacqueline Fernandez's Highly Criticised 'Ek do teen' Revival
- Happy Birthday Rani Mukherji; Read The Actor's Open Letter On Her 40th
- 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class First Drive: Is it The Best Car In The World in 2018?
- Meet World's Tiniest Computer by IBM That Equals The Size of a Salt Grain