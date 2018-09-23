Families of 2 Killed in Bengal Clashes Demand CBI Probe, Claim Police Manipulating Autopsy Reports

Amid rumours of police manipulating the post mortem reports of the deceased in clashes in North Bengal do the rounds, families of both the victims in Islampur school clash have demanded a CBI probe. They have also buried the bodies, instead of cremating them so that they can be exhumed later.On September 20, Rajesh Sarkar, a student of Islampur College and Tapas Burman, a local shopkeeper, succumbed to bullet injuries during a violent clash that broke out between the school students and police over appointment of teachers at Darivit High School in Islampur, North Dinajpur district.Apart from the two deaths, 13 others suffered injuries in police action during the clashes.“Both the families have decided to bury the bodies because we want a CBI probe. The local police who killed our sons are now trying to suppress the matter. It seems they have manipulated the post mortem report as well,” Rajesh’s father told News18.Both the bodies have been buried on the banks of a local river in Islampur and the friends of the deceased are guarding the site round the clock to prevent the police from digging it out for cremation.To press our demand of a CBI enquiry, we have decided to move the High Court, the bereaved father said.Tapas’s father, a sweet shop owner, asserted that after losing his son, all he wants is justice.“The truth should come out and stern action should be taken against those policemen who killed our sons and tampered with the autopsy reports,” he added.The students of Daribhit High School had been protesting for the past one week against the appointment of three Urdu language teachers. The students had alleged that other subjects such as history, geography and mathematics were being ignored.On the day clashes, the students had also raised slogans when the Urdu language teachers entered the school campus amid tight security.The ruling Trinamool Congress has attacked the RSS and the BJP for their alleged involvement behind the violence caused.State education minister Partha Chatterjee alluding to the BJP, said, “The police is investigating the matter and stern action will be taken against those who are behind the clash.”West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is in Italy for a business meet, claimed that goons hired by the RSS and the BJP fired bullets and hurled bombs during clashes between the school students and the police.Her reaction came after the BJP called for a 12-hour long Bengal bandh on September 26 against the alleged police firing that killed two youths at Islampur’s Daribhit High School.“The police didn’t open fire at the students. I strongly condemn the violence and have asked the police to identify those men who opened fire at the students on September 20,” Banerjee added.Meanwhile, the police on Sunday arrested BJP North Dinajpur district president Shankar Chakraborty from for making provocative comments while addressing a public rally in Raiganj.The BJP leader said, "If there is any police action, retaliate. No compromise with them. Do not cooperate with them. If the situation demands, tie the police personnel to trees and beat them up.”"Don't give water to police. Better give water to a dog. If children or family members of policemen are found injured on the road, don't take them to hospital," he said.