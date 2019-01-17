English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Families of 3 Killed in Gujarat 'Fake' Encounters Demand Probe Into Role of Top Cops, Politicians
The families of Sameer Khan, Kasam Jafar and Haji Ismail have disagreed with the final report filed by the Bedi committee in the cases, and will be approaching the Supreme Court.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Ahmedabad: The family members of three men killed in alleged fake encounters by the Gujarat Police between 2002 to 2006 Wednesday have demanded an investigation into the involvement of senior police officers and politicians at that time.
Sarfaraz Khan, Sameer Khan's father, said, "We respect the probe report but demand that the Supreme Court direct Justice Bedi to further investigate the roles of senior police officers and politicians." Relatives of others two victims echoed the demand.
The families have asked the apex court should direct the committee to investigate along these lines.
The committee, which investigated 17 alleged fake encounters in Gujarat from 2002 to 2006, recommended prosecution of police officials in three cases.
In its final report filed in the Supreme Court, Justice Bedi said Sameer Khan, Kasam Jafar and Haji Ismail were prima facie killed in fake encounters.
Nine police officials, including three inspector-rank officers, were indicted in three cases. The committee however did recommend the prosecution of any IPS officer or politician.
The relatives of two of the victims, who were offered Rs 10 lakh and Rs 14 lakh by the committee, said the money was too little and sought Rs 1 crore in compensation.
"I have five children and we have been fighting for justice for last thirteen years. Who would take care of my children? Had they (top politicians) wanted, the police officers could have been punished," said Jafar's wife Mariam Bibi.
Her husband was killed by the police when he was on pilgrimage to Mehsana from Ahmedabad. The family, who were living in Mumbai, was handed the body only after seven days.
"I need more compensation for the murder. Rs 1 crore is what we demand," she said.
Grandson of Haji Ismael, Mehrab, said his father and grandfather were abducted by police in the presence of a senior IPS officer from Lonavala. His grandfather was killed in Umargam.
"We want justice for my grandfather. I am here to request Supreme Court to direct Justice Bedi to investigate the case in depth," said Mehrab, who lives in Mumbai.
Lawyer Anand Yagnik said that the family members of the victims will be approaching the Supreme Court over the issues they have with the committee report.
