Families of Cops Who Lost Lives to Covid-19 Can Stay in Govt Quarters, Says Maha Home Minister

Families of the policemen who died while discharging duty in the fight against COVID-19 can stay in government accommodation till the respective staffers retirement date, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced on Friday.

The minister informed that 51 policemen have lost their lives to COVID-19 since its outbreak in the state in March.

Deshmukh lavished praise on the security personnel for working "day in, day out" to contain the spread of the disease.

The state government has already taken a decision to give Rs 65 lakh assistance to the families of such cops (who have died due to COVID-19).

The government has now also decided that the families of the cops who die in the fight against COVID-19 can stay in the respective government accommodation till the said staffers retirement date, Deshmukh said in a video message.