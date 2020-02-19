Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Families of Those Killed During Anti-CAA Protests in UP Approach Court to File FIR Against Police

The protest that took place in Kanpur on December 20 and 21, 2019 had witnessed stone pelting, arson and firing.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:February 19, 2020, 1:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Families of Those Killed During Anti-CAA Protests in UP Approach Court to File FIR Against Police
Kanpur: Police personnel hits a civilian during their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act that turned violent, at Babu Purwa in Kanpur. (PTI Photo)

Lucknow: The families of those killed during the Anti-CAA and NRC protests in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, have now approached the Court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Kanpur for registering an FIR against the police.

The protest that took place in Kanpur on December 20 and 21, 2019, had witnessed stone pelting, arson and firing, leading to the deaths of three people belonging to Babu Purva area of the city. Many others were injured.

The police later stated that the deceased were not killed by police firing, but from firing carried out by protesters. However, CCTV footage and the post mortem reports did not conclude upon the police's statement.

Recovery notices were also issued to the relatives of the deceased men, and also to those who were injured during the protest.

Now, the families want to register an FIR against the police for killing their kin during the protest. The matter will be taken up for hearing in the CMM court on Wednesday.

Mohammad Nasir Khan, the lawyer who filed the petition in the court, said, “The aggrieved families first approached police for registering FIR against cops, but they were turned down by the police."

"As per the post mortem report those killed have been shot above the waist and those injured include people who have lost their limbs and now are struggling to live a normal life," he said.

Khan said that when the police failed to lodge the complaint, the families of those killed decided to approach the court under Section 156/3 of the CrPC, and demanded an FIR against police officials under Section 302 and 207 of the Indian Penal Code.

Khan said that he had strong evidences against the police and was hopeful of a committee being formed soon to investigate the matter.

The families of the deceased have alleged that police mercilessly shot at the protesters, which, they say, can be successfully proved by the CCTV footage.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram