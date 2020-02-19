Families of Those Killed During Anti-CAA Protests in UP Approach Court to File FIR Against Police

Lucknow: The families of those killed during the Anti-CAA and NRC protests in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, have now approached the Court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Kanpur for registering an FIR against the police.

The protest that took place in Kanpur on December 20 and 21, 2019, had witnessed stone pelting, arson and firing, leading to the deaths of three people belonging to Babu Purva area of the city. Many others were injured.

The police later stated that the deceased were not killed by police firing, but from firing carried out by protesters. However, CCTV footage and the post mortem reports did not conclude upon the police's statement.

Recovery notices were also issued to the relatives of the deceased men, and also to those who were injured during the protest.

Now, the families want to register an FIR against the police for killing their kin during the protest. The matter will be taken up for hearing in the CMM court on Wednesday.

Mohammad Nasir Khan, the lawyer who filed the petition in the court, said, “The aggrieved families first approached police for registering FIR against cops, but they were turned down by the police."

"As per the post mortem report those killed have been shot above the waist and those injured include people who have lost their limbs and now are struggling to live a normal life," he said.

Khan said that when the police failed to lodge the complaint, the families of those killed decided to approach the court under Section 156/3 of the CrPC, and demanded an FIR against police officials under Section 302 and 207 of the Indian Penal Code.

Khan said that he had strong evidences against the police and was hopeful of a committee being formed soon to investigate the matter.

The families of the deceased have alleged that police mercilessly shot at the protesters, which, they say, can be successfully proved by the CCTV footage.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.