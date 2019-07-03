Take the pledge to vote

Family Attacked in Uttar Pradesh for Objecting to Sexual Harassment; One Killed, Five Injured

The accused entered the house of Mudassir in Aurangabad village under the Auraiyee police station area on Tuesday night and brutally beat up the members of his family.

PTI

Updated:July 3, 2019, 5:59 PM IST
Family Attacked in Uttar Pradesh for Objecting to Sexual Harassment; One Killed, Five Injured
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Bhadohi (UP): A woman was killed and five members of her family were injured after being attacked with sticks by four people for objecting to alleged sexual harassment of her daughters in a village here, police said.

The accused entered the house of Mudassir in Aurangabad village under the Auraiyee police station area on Tuesday night and brutally beat up the members of his family, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh S said.

Some locals used to pass comments at Mudassir's daughters to which he had objected on Tuesday evening, the SP said, adding that the attack took place after that.

Mudassir's wife, Bilkis (45), had sustained injuries to the head and died Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Varanasi, SP Rajesh said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital, he added.

An FIR was lodged against four accused and two of them were arrested, the SP said. They were identified as Nizam and his son Riyaz.

Mudassir claimed that he had earlier complained to the police about the harassment but to no avail.

