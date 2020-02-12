Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Murder, Not Suicide, Claims Family Day After Decomposed Bodies of 5 Members Found in Bhajanpura

The decomposed bodies of Shambhu Chaudhary (43), his wife Sunita (37) and his children Shivam (17), Sachin (14) and Komal (12) were found inside their rented house in the morning, police said.

PTI

Updated:February 12, 2020, 11:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Murder, Not Suicide, Claims Family Day After Decomposed Bodies of 5 Members Found in Bhajanpura
Representative image.

New Delhi: The relatives of an e-rickshaw driver, who was found dead along with his wife and three children in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura on Wednesday, suspect it is a case of murder and not suicide.

The decomposed bodies of Shambhu Chaudhary (43), his wife Sunita (37) and his children Shivam (17), Sachin (14) and Komal (12) were found inside their rented house in the morning, police said.

The e-rickshaw driver, who hailed from Bihar's Supaul district, had move into the house five to six months ago.

"I got the information regarding the bodies from locals. I went inside the flat along with a forensic team. There was no issue in the family. It cannot be suicide. It is a murder case," Shambhu's cousin Dinanath Chaudhary said.

He claimed that he had gone to the children's school and "found out that they had last attended classes on February 3".

Shambhu's brother Roshan Chaudhary said that he was in Bihar and returned to Delhi on Wednesday morning.

"I went to Bihar and returned to Delhi today. I spoke to Shambhu around 10 to 12 days ago. He used to drive an e-rickshaw and the relation between him and his wife was good. He had three children who used to study in a government school in Yamuna Vihar," the 20-year-old said.

Police were informed at 11.16 am by Shambhu's neighbours about foul smell emanating from the house. Police personnel broke open the door of the house and found the five decomposed bodies.

The bodies have been sent to the GTB Hospital for postmortem.

Srikant Sharma, Shambhu's neighbour, said a foul smell was emanating from the house, but when he tried to enter, he found the main gate locked from the outside.

"The foul smell was coming from the house. Some people thought that the smell was coming from the sewer but I was sure that something was wrong. I wanted to go inside but the gate was locked," he said.

When police reached, they broke open the door and found the bodies, Sharma said.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram