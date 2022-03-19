Family Decides to Donate Body of Indian Student Killed in Ukraine to Medical College After Last Rites

The family of Karnataka student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, who died in war-torn Ukraine, has decided to donate his body to a medical college in the state.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that the body of Naveen would reach Bengaluru International airport early on Monday.

Shekarappa, the student’s father, on Friday said that he was saddened as the process of bringing back the body of his son from Ukraine was delayed. “Now, the sadness has gone away after learning that we will be able to see his body for the last time," he said.

The body is reaching the Chalageri village on Monday, he said. After performing the final rites, the family has decided to donate the body to the SS Medical College of Davanagere, he added. The decision has been taken to enable the medical college students with their studies, he said.

Naveen’s mother Vijayalakshmi has also thanked authorities for bringing back the body of her son, saying this has bought some closure.

Naveen was killed in Kharkiv city on March 1 when he had come out of bunker in search of food. The state government has extended Rs 25 lakh compensation to his family.

