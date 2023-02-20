Sahil Gehlot's Family Asked Him to 'Silence' Nikki Yadav to Avoid Harm to Reputation, Says Police | Details

Sahil Gehlot’s family asked him to “get rid" of his first wife Nikki Yadav on the day of his engagement to the second woman, to avoid “any harm to their social reputation” after she threatened to show up at the wedding and expose him.

Yadav (22) reportedly got to know of Gehlot’s second wedding on the day of his engagement after a common friend forwarded her a photograph from the ceremony, while it was still underway. Following this, Yadav contacted Gehlot and threatened to reach his wedding venue and expose him.

It was at this point Gehlot told his family-Gehlot’s father, two cousins and two friends-about Yadav’s threat. This prompted the Gehlots to decide to “take care of the problem” – a decision that ended in 22-year-old Yadav’s murder, according to a report by Hindustan Times (HT).

There was a far greater complicity of the prime accused’s family who participated in a full-fledged wedding mere hours after Yadav was murdered and her body stowed away in the family’s restaurant, HT reported citing police officials.

Chronology of Events That Led To Nikki Yadav’s Murder

As per the report, Yadav came to know about Gehlot’s second engagement on February 9 through a common female friend, who was not present at the engagement ceremony but was informed about it by another common friend, a man. “The man had sent a photo from the ceremony, which the woman forwarded to Yadav,” officers aware of the investigation were quoted as saying.

After Yadav received the photo, while the ceremony was still underway on February 9, she began calling Gehlot on his cellphone but he did not answer at first. Later, Yadav texted him threatening to reach the wedding venue (the wedding was scheduled for the next day) and expose him.

This made Gehlot panic and call back Yadav telling her he was coming to meet her and explain everything.

It was at this point that Gehlot told his family about the Yadav’s threat.

“Gehlot’s father, Virendra Singh; his two cousins, Ashish Kumar and Naveen Kumar, who is a constable in Delhi Police, and two friends, Lokesh Singh and Amar Singh, held a brief meeting at the engagement venue, a banquet hall in Mitraon village, and asked him to leave while they decided to look after the guests and kept them busy,” HT quoted an officer as saying.

After the meeting, Gehlot met Yadav late at night on February 9, and murdered her around 9 am the next day in the parking lot of Delhi’s Nigambodh Ghat crematorium.

He then drove more than 40km to his family-owned restaurant in north-west Delhi’s Najafgarh and left the body in the trunk to return home to marry another woman later in the evening.

As per an officer, the motive behind the family’s decision to silence Yadav was to avoid “any harm to their social reputation”.

Involvement of the family

Based on the interrogation of the accused, the HT report quoted an official as saying that after his engagement ceremony, Gehlot changed his clothes and left the venue for Yadav’s flat in Uttam Nagar in Ashish’s Hyundai Verna car.

“While driving around the city with Yadav, Gehlot was frequently receiving calls from the five family members and friends for updates. After strangling Yadav around 9am, Gehlot informed one of his two friends about it. The friend in turn informed other co-conspirators about it,” said the officer.

As per another officer, Gehlot’s father directed his two cousins and two friends to leave the Mitraon village home to meet Sahil on the way. “They met Gehlot in Paschim Vihar and followed the Verna with Yadav’s body buckled in on the front passenger seat to the family-owned dhaba. Gehlot’s father remained at home as he had to take care of the guests and his son’s pre-wedding rituals,” the officer said.

“Virendra Singh deliberately stayed back so that guests and villagers did not become suspicious. Since Gehlot was urgently required for pre-wedding rituals at home, the conspirators deferred their plan to dispose of the body,” the second officer said.

“Although, the five family members and friends are claiming they were not present at the dhaba when the body was stuffed into the refrigerator, we have reasons to believe that some of them were there. To establish their role, we are collecting technical evidence such as the location of their cellphones,” the first officer said.

Sahil Gehlot Taken to Temple Where They Solemnised Marriage in 2020

The Delhi Police took Sahil Gehlot to the Arya Samaj Mandir in Greater Noida where they had solemnised the marriage, sources said on Sunday. According to the sources, police have recorded the statements of the temple’s priest and the witnesses who were present at the time of the marriage.

Gehlot had married Yadav at an Arya Samaj temple in 2020. The couple had not informed their respective families about their marriage.

