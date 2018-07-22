English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Family Enters Cauvery River Despite Warning, Five Drown
Despite warning issued by the district administration against venturing into the river, six people entered the river near Reddiyur, some 80 kms from Salem, for taking bath.
Image for representation. (PTI)
Coimbatore: Five people, including three women of a family were washed away while taking bath in river Cauvery in Salem district, about 120 km from here on Sunday, police said.
Despite warning issued by the district administration against venturing into the river, six people entered the river near Reddiyur, some 80 kms from Salem, for taking bath.
All of them were washed away in the gushing waters, they said.
However, a college student, Thanushree, was rescued by locals on the river bank and rushed to hospital for treatment.
Police along with Fire and Rescue Services personnel department searched along the river and retrieved four bodies while a search is on for another one.
Salem District Collector, Rohini and senior officials rushed to the spot.
The collector had already warned people not to venture into the river, which is in the spate due to heavy inflow of water from Karnataka and also release from Mettur dam.
