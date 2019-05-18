Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Family Feud: Son Has Father Killed to Usurp Factories in Gujarat's Surat, 3 Arrested

Jitesh Patel is said to have been upset with his father, 70-year-old Prahlad Patel, for the last eight months for taking away business responsibilities.

PTI

Updated:May 18, 2019, 7:12 PM IST
Family Feud: Son Has Father Killed to Usurp Factories in Gujarat's Surat, 3 Arrested
Representational Image.
Surat: A man was on Saturday arrested in Gujarat's Surat district for allegedly paying Rs 10 lakh to two people and getting his father killed, police said.

According to the Crime Branch, Jitesh Patel was upset with his father Prahlad Patel (70) for the last eight months for taking away business responsibilities.

A Crime Branch release said that the accused then decided to the kill his father to inherit a plastic granule factory and a powerloom unit.

It said Prahlad Patel was killed in the factory premises and his body buried there on May 14 by two persons hired by Jignesh.

"Jitesh contacted accused Salim Sheikh, a flour mill worker, and offered him Rs 10 lakh to get Prahlad killed. Salim then contacted Sanjay Tukaram Ramrajya," an official
said.

"The three called Prahlad for a business meet at the factory premises on May 14. They murdered and buried him there. On May 15, Jitesh filed a missing person complaint about his father with the Pandesara police station," he said.

When Crime Branch officials probing the case scoured CCTV footage of the area where Jitesh claimed he had dropped his father before he went missing, they saw the 70-year-old
walking towards Krunal Estate.

"When cops reached Krunal Estate, they found accused Sanjay Ramrajya. On being questioned, he disclosed the role of Sheikh and Jitesh," an official said.

Before Salim hit the deceased on his head from behind, Jitesh walked out with his father's mobile phone which he set ablaze at another location, he added.
