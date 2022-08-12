Family Members Cross Swollen Nullah to Cremate Relative's Corpse in Odisha; Residents Slam Lack of Bridge

In a shocking incident, family members had to cross a swollen nullah to carry their relative’s body to a crematorium for his last rites in Odisha. The drain was flooded due to torrential rain, and the incident took place at Beheraguda under the Golamunda block in Kalahandi district.

The heart wrenching incident shed light on the absence of a bridge in the district as the family members crossed a swollen nullah to cremate the body at the nearest crematorium, amid heavy rains and floods. According to sources, the deceased Santha Rana, was suffering from paralysis and died on Tuesday.

But heavy rain and waterlogging situation became a barrier for the family members to perform his last rites. Finally, they decided to cross the nullah to cremate the body due to a lack of bridge on top of the nullah.

“We are facing lots of problem due to lack of bridge connectivity. We had to perform last rites of brother as per Hindu rituals. So we carried the body and crossed swollen Nullah to cremate the body,” said Santha’s brother Duryodhan Rana.

Resident Neta Naik said the problem had persisted over the years. “We have been facing the same problem since the last 20-25 years. It is our long pending demand to construct a bridge over the Nullah. But the government is yet to take steps. We demand a bridge,” she said.

The cremation ground is situated on the other side of the nullah, with villagers’ agricultural firms located on the other side of the nullah, and residents depending upon it to get supply water. However, the people of Beheraguda have been facing similar situations during the monsoon season each year, but have not seen any respite from the government.

“We have repeatedly informed the local administration and political leaders about these problems. Despite several requests, they are yet to be solved. The government should immediately take steps,” social activist Saul Magaraj said.

Rabindra Mund, Sarapanch said, “This is a shocking incident. People are facing lots of problem due to light rain. Students are being deprived of their studies. Taking the problems seriously, the government should take necessary steps to construct a bridge as soon as possible.

