Family Members of Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley Thank PM for Posthumous Padma Awards

New Delhi: The family members of Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Centre announced that the late Union ministers have been conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in the country.

"Today is a very proud moment for my family and I. Those who were close to him certainly know - for Arun Jaitley, the nation always came first," Jaitley's daughter Sonali Jaitley Bakhshi said on Twitter.

"Thank You Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bestowing the award on my father," said his son Rohan Jaitley.

"Thank You Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bestowing the award on my father," said his son Rohan Jaitley.

Swaraj's husband and former Mizoram Governor Swaraj Kaushal also thanked Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in a tweet. "We feel honoured and humbled," he said, attributing the Twitter statement to himself and to his daughter Bansuri Swaraj.

