Family of 3 Found Dead in Ahmedabad, Suicide Note Points to 'Black Magic'
The note said Kunal Trivedi told his family that he was under the spell of black magic, but they did not believe him and instead attributed his problems to his alcoholism.
Ahmedabad: Three members of a family allegedly ended their lives in the city's Naroda locality on Wednesday, with a purported suicide note saying one of them was under the influence of "black magic".
Kunal Trivedi, 50; his wife Kavita Trivedi, 45; and their daughter Shrin, 16, were found hanging at their house, a Naroda police station official said. "We recovered a suicide note, which appears to be penned by Kunal, saying he was under the influence of black magic," inspector HB Vaghela said, adding that the note has been sent to the forensic laboratory to verify the handwriting.
The note also said the family was not facing any financial strain. In fact, Kunal had lent Rs 14.5 lakh to some people in Madhya Pradesh, inspector Vaghela added.
The note further said Kunal told his family members that he was under the spell of black magic, but they did not believe him and instead attributed his problems to his alcoholism. Even his drinking was due to the influence of black magic, Kunal purportedly said in the note. The case was being probed from various angles, inspector Vaghela said.
