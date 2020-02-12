Delhi result tally
Family of 5, Including 3 Kids, Found Dead in Delhi House; Cops Say Bodies in Decomposing State
The police received the call around 11.30 am on Wednesday from neighbours who complained of foul smell emanating from the house.
Image for Representation. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Bodies of five members of a family were found in a house in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as a couple and their three children.
The couple was identified as Shambhu Kumar, 45, his wife Sunita. Their three children were aged 11, 16 and 18, said a police official, adding that police received the call around 11.30 am on Wednesday from neighbours who complained of foul smell emanating from the house.
The deceased seem to have died four to five days ago and the bodies had begun to decompose, the official said.
An investigation in the case has begun and more details are awaited.
-
