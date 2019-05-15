English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Family of Businessman Who Was Brutally Stabbed to Death in Delhi Meets Home Minister Rajnath Singh
The daughter, wife and father of the victim were accompanied by Union Minister Vijay Goel and rebel Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kapil Mishra as well as senior JD(U) leader KC Tyagi.
New Delhi: Family members of businessman Dhruv Tyagi businessman who was allegedly stabbed to death for protesting his daughter’s harassment, meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. (PTI)
New Delhi: The family members of the 52-year-old businessman, who was stabbed to death allegedly by his neighbours after he objected to their lewd comments about his daughter, met Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday.
