Family of Businessman Who Was Brutally Stabbed to Death in Delhi Meets Home Minister Rajnath Singh

The daughter, wife and father of the victim were accompanied by Union Minister Vijay Goel and rebel Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kapil Mishra as well as senior JD(U) leader KC Tyagi.

PTI

Updated:May 15, 2019, 11:01 PM IST


New Delhi: The family members of the 52-year-old businessman, who was stabbed to death allegedly by his neighbours after he objected to their lewd comments about his daughter, met Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday.

The daughter, wife and father of the victim were accompanied by Union Minister Vijay Goel and rebel Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kapil Mishra as well as senior JD(U) leader KC Tyagi.

The victim's 19-year-old son was also injured in the attack after he was stabbed in the stomach allegedly by the accused. "He is still in the ICU. The family has no complaints with the police but I urged Rajnathji to ensure that the accused don't go scot-free and a watertight case is made out against the accused. Four of the accused have been caught but the family is alleging that the women were also involved and should be arrested. We said their role should also be ascertained," Goel said.

Goel also said the incident sends out a strong message for the Delhi Police to remain more alert.

"There have been murders on Delhi roads without logic. The two families did not have any history of enmity but the businessman was stabbed to death for protesting against the accused because
they passed derogatory remarks about her," he said.

In a letter submitted to the home minister, Tyagi has urged him to ensure that the dependents of the businessman, who was the sole bread-earner of the family, be given a job, a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and security.

Two men -- a 20-year-old and his 45-year-old father -- has been arrested.

Two other sons of the 45-year-old man, who are juveniles, were apprehended in connection with the incident.

The boys made indecent gestures and passed lewd comments on the businessman's 27-year-old daughter when they were returning home on a two-wheeler from a hospital, police had said.
Also Watch

