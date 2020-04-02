Take the pledge to vote

Family of Coronavirus Casualty Charged for Attacking Doctors in Hyderabad Hosp After Hearing News of Death

Health Minister Eatela Rajnder had also condemned the incident, promising immediate and stringent action.

Rishika Sadam | CNN-News18

Updated:April 2, 2020, 10:09 AM IST
India Coronavirus
Representative image.

Hyderabad: Two doctors treating coronavirus patients here were allegedly attacked by the family of a person who died due to Covid-19 at the Gandhi Medical Hospital on Wednesday.

According to the Telangana Junior Doctors Association, the patient had been admitted to the hospital on March 27. He had developed severe symptoms of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and was put on oxygen support.

He succumbed to the illness on Wednesday. The patient also had a travel history to Delhi, according to duty doctors.

The deceased’s family; three people -- two men and a woman -- also tested positive for Covid-19 and were admitted in the same ward.

Soon after they were informed about their family member's death, two of them attacked the resident doctors on duty.

“They blamed the doctors for the death and slapped and attacked them. The 49-year-old man, when admitted, already had co-morbidity issues. He died while being treated for Covid-19,” a statement from Junior doctors read.

As of Wednesday, Telangana had recorded nine deaths, with three deaths reported in a day.

All of them had attended the religious congregation held at Markaz in Nizzamuddin, Delhi.

About 30 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease were also reported on Wednesday, with most having travel history to Delhi.

Following the incident, the doctors complained to the Police. Hyderabad City Police Commissioner reached the spot and defused the situation, saying an action would be taken against the accused. A case has been registered against the the family members.

Condemning the incident, Telangana Director General of Police Mahender Reddy said any one indulging in any act of vandalism or violence would not be spared under any circumstances.

“The doctors and paramedics have been working day and night treating coronavirus patients, risking their own lives. The Police Department will beef up security immediately and take all necessary measures to provide protection to all engaged in treatment of those afflicted with Covid-19," he said.

Health Minister Eatela Rajnder had also condemned the incident, promising immediate and stringent action.

Meanwhile, the doctors have requested for additional security, especially in times of such medical emergencies. ​

