Family of Dead Punjabi Student Allege Negligence by Kerala College

Kozhikode: The family of Jaspreet Singh, the Punjabi student in Kerala who was found dead at his residence on Sunday, raised serious accusations against the management of Malabar Christian College in Kozhikode, where the deceased was pursuing his graduation in Economics.

He was allegedly depressed over being disqualified from sitting for the final semester examination that began on Monday.

The family complained that the college authorities were reluctant to let him appear for the examination, despite his father Manmohan Singh repeatedly requesting them otherwise. Jaspreet, who had 68 percentage attendance, had to be in Punjab to attend the last rites of a relative.

“Several trains from Delhi got cancelled in the wake of the ongoing anti-CAA protest and we were not able to commute. The college was informed, but Jaspreet lost attendance for a week as the authorities refused to accept the explanation. He was seriously depressed when he learnt that he is going to lose one academic year, pushing him to take his own life. He was very good in studies and an active participant in co-curricular activities,” his sister Balvind Kaur told News18.

“The teacher-in-charge of his class used to say that Punjabis should study only in Punjab. Knocking the doors of the university did not help either. Nobody from the college bothered to inform us even after he passed away. Don't we deserve justice?” she demanded.

Jaspreet was in his final year of BA in Economics in Malabar Christian College. His family has been living in Kerala for the past eight years. He was actively involved in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and aspired to become an IPS officer.

