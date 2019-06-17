Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Family of Eight, On Way to See Taj Mahal, Killed in Road Accident

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and extended his sympathies to the kin of the victims.

PTI

Updated:June 17, 2019, 7:47 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Family of Eight, On Way to See Taj Mahal, Killed in Road Accident
Image for representation only. (Photo: PTI)
Loading...

Mathura (UP): Eight members of a Greater Noida family on their way to the Taj Mahal were killed when their car rammed into a truck on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Sunday, police said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and extended his sympathies to the kin of the victims, an official statement from his office said in Lucknow. Five members of the family from Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar district died on the spot when their car rammed into the truck moving ahead of it around 8.30 am in the Baldeo police station area, about 30 km from Mathura city.

Three others succumbed to injuries at a hospital, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Kumar Shukla said.

According to a police statement, the family was going to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal. The police said the car was completely mangled and they had to use gas cutters to bring out the bodies.

The deceased have been identified as Neeraj (30), Anita (30), Vishnu (23), Taruna (21), Santoshi (19), Shalu (20), Anjali (11) and Gabbar (24), the police officer said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The truck driver fled with his vehicle from the spot after the accident, the officer said.

The 165-km-long Yamuna Expressway, connecting Greater Noida with Agra, has witnessed hundreds of deaths in road accidents over the years, with officials saying that many of them occurred due to overspeeding.

Last Tuesday, three men returning from a wedding function in Aligarh to their homes in Ghaziabad died on the expressway in Greater Noida after their speeding car crashed into a truck, the police had said.

On May 16, 10 college students were hospitalised after the van carrying them to their campus for examination crashed on the expressway in Greater Noida. Two of them had died later, the police had said.

| Edited by: Karan Anand
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram