Family of Four Found Dead in Goa Apartment, Police Discover Note From Incident Site

Panaji: A family of four, including two minors, were found dead in their apartment near North Goa's Mapusa town on Tuesday, police said.

Kavita Dhumale, 40, and sons -- Paras, 9, and Sairaj, 3, were found dead in the bedroom, while Kavita's husband Shahu Dhumale, 45, was found hanging in an outer room of the apartment, located in God's Gift complex in the Khorlim suburb of Mapusa.

"We have also found a note. The note mentions about taking a drastic step. We are analysing it. All bodies have been sent for post mortem. There are injury marks on the three bodies found in the bedroom. Shahu was found hanging," Deputy Superintendent of Police Edwin Colaco told reporters near the crime scene.

"Only inquest will formally reveal cause of death. The door was locked from inside. A relative went and the door didn't open and that is how the police got to know about the tragedy," he said.

The family hails from Azara town in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district and had moved to Goa some years back after Shahu got a job in a firm near Mapusa, located around 10 km north of Panaji.