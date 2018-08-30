Family Of Four Killed In Haryana's Pataudi

Three members of a family were found dead in Pataudi’s Brijpura Village, about 50 km from Gurugram, on Thursday morning. A one-year-old girl, who suffered serious injuries, died after being admitted to a hospital.The deceased were identified as Fulwati, 62, her son Manish, 25, daughter-in-law Pinki, 24, and one-year-old granddaughter Charu.Bodies of Manish and his mother Fulwati were found on the floor in a pool of blood and Pinki was found hanging from the ceiling in a separate room and had bruise marks on her body. The couple’s one-year-old girl died after being admitted to a hospital.A milkman found the bodies in the morning and informed the village sarpanch, who then informed the police. No suicide note was recovered from the house."The incident took place in Brijpura Village, about 50 km from Gurugram. The woman was found hanging from the ceiling and her husband and mother-in-law were found lying on the floor. The couple’s one-year-old girl was alive but succumbed to injuries during treatment. We have lodged a case of murder against unknown people and are investigating the matter,” a police official told News18.While the identity of the accused and the motive behind the murder is not clear yet, the police said prima facie someone seems to have gained entry inside the house and murdered the family.