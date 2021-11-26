Family of Four Murdered in UP: Priyanka Gandhi in Prayagraj Today to Meet Relatives of Victims

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be reaching Prayagraj on Friday to meet the family of a man, who was found dead along with his wife and two minor children in Gohari village. The family was allegedly killed by a local strongman, while relatives have also alleged they had received life threats and even approached police, but nothing was done. Gohari village is in Soraon assembly constituency of Prayagraj.

It is also being feared that the man’s 17-year-old daughter was gangraped before being killed. The four were found dead inside their home on the morning of November 23. The man’s family has accused an influential family in the village of carrying out the killings due to personal enmity. Police, however, are investigating other aspects as well.

The BJP and other parties are also keeping an eye on Priyanka’s Prayagraj visit.

According to police, all four were killed by a sharp weapon. When the family was not seen in public for two days, neighbours forced the door of their house open and discovered the bodies, police added.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of murder and rape in the IPC, as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with the SC/ST Act.

Police said they were questioning 17 suspects, all of whom were in custody. A post-mortem report has confirmed the deaths were due to serious head injuries.

