Family of Minor in MP Raped Two Months Ago Threatened, Files Plaint After Accused Harass Girl Again

Bhopal/Rajgarh: Even as the government, administration and political forces try hard to paint a better picture of women and minors’ safety, things are yet to make much headway in this regard.

As victims continue to be bullied and face further atrocities to stay mum, a report has surfaced about how a family of a raped minor girl was unable to report the matter to police even two months after the crime was committed.

The 12-year-old girl from Suthalia village had reportedly been raped about two months ago by two village youths when she was asleep at her home. The duo had barged into her home, forcibly taken her to a nearby jungle and raped her.

However, the youths’ families threatened the girl and her family with dire consequences if they reported the matter to police.

Last Saturday, the accused again blocked the girl’s way when she went to fetch water from the village hand pump and harassed her. After she narrated her ordeal to her family members, they went to the police station and lodged a complaint the same day.

The incident came to light when National Commission for Protection of Children’s Rights (NCPCR) Chairman Priyank Kanoongo visited Rajgarh on Monday and ordered police to book those who threatened the victim’s family and issued instructions for a speedy trial.

The NCPCR members held a bench (meeting) in the Rajgarh district on Monday and heard cases of atrocities on children. The team, led by Kanoongo, also visited Suthalia to meet the victim’s family.

“I have ordered police to lodge an FIR against those who were sheltering the accused and threatening the girl’s family,” Kanoongo told reporters, adding he has also instructed government prosecutors to ensure that the matter is taken up in a fast-track court and the accused don’t get bail. If required, the commission would appoint its own lawyer, Kanoongo said.

Mukesh Gaud, in-charge of Suthalia police station, said a complaint has been received from the girl family.

The accused have been identified as Mukesh Lodhi (20) and a minor aged over 17 years. The duo had even threatened to kill the girl if she revealed the matter to anyone, Gaud said. Both the accused have been arrested and those found guilty of threatening the girl’s family would also face action, he added.

(Inputs from Manish Rathore, Rajgarh)

