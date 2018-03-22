Family of Missing Irish Woman in Kerala Accuse Police of Dragging Feet

The family of Irish national Liga Skromane (33) has accused the Kerala Police of not reacting to her disappearance quick enough.While Liga went missing from here on March 14, her sister Ilze Skromane alleged that it took at least five days for the police to act."They intensified the search only by yesterday. When I went the police the first day, they took it lightly, they said she will come back and she might have gone somewhere because she was under depression," she said.An unidentified body was found at Kulachal Port on Wednesday which was suspected to be Liga but the family says that it is not her. They said that the body had a tattoo on her hand but Liga did not have one. Police is planning to do a DNA test on the body now.Liga came to Trivandrum along with her sister for ayurvedic treatment for depression. She reached India on February 3 and at the ayurvedic centre on February 21.Ilze said, “We came to India for a post-traumatic depression treatment for six weeks. We had been three for three weeks. She was showing improvement."She said that on March 14, Liga had a headache and did not come for yoga class. “She asked me to go and when I returned I could not see where in the room. I checked for her everywhere. An auto driver told us that Liga wanted to go to a beach and he took her to Kovalam (beach)," she said.They looked for her at Kovalam Beach, where some people said they had spotted her, but in vain.Liga’s husband Andrew Jordan has also reached India to search for her and they are now putting up missing posters and have also announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information.Andrew said, “The way the police is acting we are not getting anywhere. It is really frustrating. Only in the last 24 hours have thing started moving locally. She is depressed, she is vulnerable. I think she has been held captive by someone otherwise she would have contacted us by now."Andrew alleges that even after four days after she went missing, the police station at Vizhinjam, which is the next police station from Kovalam was not aware about Liga being missing."After going to Kovalam we went to Vizhinjam where nobody was aware that she was missing. Obviously, the police haven't gone there. It's only 2km from Kovalam,” he said“A person had seen her and we went immediately to the Vizhinjam police where they were not even aware that she was missing. This was the third or fourth day after she was reported missing but the nearby police station was not even aware about it,” he added.Meanwhile, the police said that they are following all leads and enquiring into this missing complaint.