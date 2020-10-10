Family of Rajasthan Priest Burnt Alive for Temple Land Refuses to Perform Last Rites Until Demands Met

Jaipur: The family of a temple priest in Rajasthan who was allegedly burnt alive by land encroachers have refused to perform the last rites till the state government meets their demands which include action against the SHO apart from compensation and government job for a family member.

The priest, Babu Lal Vaishnav, was burnt alive in Karauli district’s Bukna village by five men who allegedly wanted to encroach on the temple land. The accused cornered Vaishnav near an agriculture farm and allegedly set him on fire after pouring petrol on him. Vaishnav was admitted in crucial condition to SMS hospital in Jaipur where he died on Thursday night.

Rajasthan: Family members of priest Babulal, who was allegedly burnt alive by land encroachers in Karauli's Bukna village, refuse to perform last rites of his body till all their demands are met by state govt.Main accused has been arrested since priest succumbed to his injuries pic.twitter.com/1hjPqxMCCQ — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020

“We won't perform last rites of the body till our demands are met. We want Rs 50 lakhs compensation and a government job. All accused must be arrested and action should be taken against Patwari and policemen who are supporting the accused. We want protection,” news agency ANI quoted a relative as saying.

The case took a political turn with the opposition BJP attacking the Ashok Gehlot government over law and order. CM Gehlot had on Friday condemned the incident and said that the main accused has been arrested. "The Rajasthan government is with the grieving family. The main accused in the incident has been arrested and action is being taken. The guilty will not be spared," Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said, "Instead of going to different places on political tourism, he should take cognizance of heinous crimes against women and apologise to the people of Rajasthan that their government has failed."

Superintendent of Police, Karauli, Mridul Kachhawa told the media that a case of attempt to murder was registered at Sapotra police station and it was converted into a murder case after the death of the priest. "The main accused, Kailash Meena, has been arrested, while another accused was rounded up," he said.