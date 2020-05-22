Family of Six Among Nine Bodies Found in Open Well of Factory in Telangana's Warangal District

Nine persons were found dead in an open well beside a gunny bag manufacturing unit at Gorrekunta village in Telangana’s Warangal Rural district. While four bodies were found on Thursday, five more were fished out on Friday. No injury mark was found on any of the bodies.

The deceased were identified as Maqsood Alam (50), his wife Nisha (45), sons Shabad (22) and Sohail (20), daughter Busra (20) and her three-year-old son. The remaining were identified as Bihar workers Shyam (22) and Sriram (20) and Warangal resident Shakeel.

Police said Alam and his family hailed from West Bengal and had settled in Warangal about 20 years ago. They used to live in the Karimabad area in a rented house and worked as labourers in the gunny bag manufacturing unit since December 2019.

Once the lockdown was imposed, Alam urged the factory owner Santosh to let them stay in the warehouse. His daughter Busra and her son also joined in. Three other labourers, including Shyam and Sriram, also started staying in another room inside the warehouse.







On Thursday, when Santosh came to the warehouse, he could not find any of the workers. He later found four bodies in the open well on the factory premises and informed police.

Over the last few hours, the bodies were fished out from the well. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Warangal Police Commissioner Ravinder said, "If it was a suicide pact, only the family of six would have taken the extreme strep. But there are three other bodies. We are investigating several angles."