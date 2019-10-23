Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
..
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Family of Slain Hindu Outfit Leader Kamlesh Tiwari Demands Capital Punishment for Killers

The accused, Surat residents Ashfaq Shaikh (34) and Moinuddin Pathan (27), were absconding since Tiwari's brutal killing in Lucknow on October 18.

PTI

Updated:October 23, 2019, 1:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Family of Slain Hindu Outfit Leader Kamlesh Tiwari Demands Capital Punishment for Killers
Hindu Samaj Party Kamlesh Tiwari's mother. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

Lucknow: Expressing satisfaction over the arrest of two men who were involved in allegedly killing Kamlesh Tiwari, the family members of the slain Hindu outfit leader on Wednesday demanded capital punishment for the killers.

The accused, Surat residents Ashfaq Shaikh (34) and Moinuddin Pathan (27), were absconding since Tiwari's brutal killing in Lucknow on October 18. On Tuesday, the two men were arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

"I am very happy with the arrest of the killers. Now they should be hanged (for their crime)," Kusum Tiwari, mother of Kamlesh Tiwari told reporters. I am satisfied with the government action, she added.

Expressing similar views, Tiwari's son Satyam thanked the Gujarat ATS and the Uttar Pradesh government for standing by the family. "Now they should be hanged once they are identified," he said.

Shaikh and Pathan were arrested from near Shamlaji on the Gujarat- Rajasthan border when they were about to enter Gujarat on Tuesday evening.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram