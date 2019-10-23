Family of Slain Hindu Outfit Leader Kamlesh Tiwari Demands Capital Punishment for Killers
Hindu Samaj Party Kamlesh Tiwari's mother. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Lucknow: Expressing satisfaction over the arrest of two men who were involved in allegedly killing Kamlesh Tiwari, the family members of the slain Hindu outfit leader on Wednesday demanded capital punishment for the killers.
The accused, Surat residents Ashfaq Shaikh (34) and Moinuddin Pathan (27), were absconding since Tiwari's brutal killing in Lucknow on October 18. On Tuesday, the two men were arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).
"I am very happy with the arrest of the killers. Now they should be hanged (for their crime)," Kusum Tiwari, mother of Kamlesh Tiwari told reporters. I am satisfied with the government action, she added.
Expressing similar views, Tiwari's son Satyam thanked the Gujarat ATS and the Uttar Pradesh government for standing by the family. "Now they should be hanged once they are identified," he said.
Shaikh and Pathan were arrested from near Shamlaji on the Gujarat- Rajasthan border when they were about to enter Gujarat on Tuesday evening.
