Family of UP Gangrape Victim Did Not Protest at Hospital, Issue Hijacked by Various Groups: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said that family members of the 19-year-old girl from UP's Hathras, who died days after being admitted to a hospital in the national capital, did not participate in protests that took place outside the Safdarjung Hospital.

Workers of the Bhim Army, including its chief Chandrashekhar Azad, sat on a dharna outside Safdarjung Hospital, demanding that the rapists be sentenced to death. Azad was later arrested by police.

Several workers of the Congress party also protested outside the hospital, where security was beefed up after heated arguments between the police and protesters.

The police said that the girl's family members wanted to leave the premises, however, various groups tried to "hijack the issue". "The family was convinced and they left with SDM and Circle Officer of Hathras. Hathras ADM was also present," the police said.

Delhi Police further said that since the issue pertained to administration in Uttar Pradesh, protesters wanted assurance from the state government that justice would be done in the matter. The District Collector of Hathras also assured family members of the victim of the same.

Other than the hospital, protests were also held by members of the Delhi Mahila Congress at Vijay Chowk, who demanded that the culprits be hanged. Rajya Sabha MP PL Punia and former lawmaker Udit Raj were also present. Protesters, including Punia and Raj, were detained by the police.