Family of UP Pharmacist Who Died in Custody Blames Haryana Police 

The family of a pharmacy owner, who died in the custody, has blamed Haryana police for the custodial death.

Sanjeev Kumar, who owned a pharmacy in Sevaram locality in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the Haryana Police on October 15 in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The Haryana Police brought him to the Bijnor locality on remand on Saturday and they stayed in a hotel on Saturday night.

According to the Haryana Police, Sanjeev Kumar tried to escape from its custody by jumping through a second-floor window and died after falling, Deputy Superintendent of Police Gajendra Singh said.

Haryana Police officer Pradeep Kumar who was accompanying Sanjeev Kumar, said he was rushed to a local hospital in a critical condition and later referred to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Sanjeev Kumar’s brother Pawan has lodged a complaint with the police alleging that excessive harassment and assault by the Haryana Police led to the death.

The Haryana Police had also arrested Sanjeev Kumar’s associate and drug supplier Rashid in the case.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Gajendra Singh said the matter was being investigated.

