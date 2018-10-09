English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Family Protests Outside Kolkata School After Teacher Molests 6-year-old Within Premises
The police had a tough time controlling the victim's family members who tried to force their way into the school, located in the southern part of the city, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast division) Kalyan Mukherjee said.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Kolkata: A six-year-old student of a government-run school was allegedly molested by a teacher in its premises last month, following which the accused was arrested, police said on Tuesday.
The police had a tough time controlling the victim's family members who tried to force their way into the school, located in the southern part of the city, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast division) Kalyan Mukherjee said.
According to the DCP, 10 police personnel, including two officers in-charge of Gariahat and Lake police stations were injured in brick batting by the protesters.
The police had to use the baton to disperse the agitators and three people were arrested for attacking the personnel of the force and destroying public properties, he said.
Asked about the lathicharge on the protesters, Mukherjee said the police took the step to save themselves and public properties.
The accused, he said, was arrested and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and a probe was initiated against him.
The school authorities were not available for comments.
Ananya Chakraborti, chairperson of the West Bengal Child Rights Commission, said the police investigation would be closely monitored.
"We will follow-up the investigations conducted by the police. We will also see whether the police are carrying out proper investigation or not," Chakraborti said.
When contacted Kartik Manna, chairman of the Sarva Shiksha Mission, he said the state government and the education minister would take a decision on the victim's parents' demand for employing only women teachers in the school.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
