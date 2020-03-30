Family Quarantined, Burglars Strike COVID-19 Patient's Home in J&K's Bandipora

The house of a coronavirus positive patient in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir was allegedly robbed during the night as the entire family was in quarantine, police said on Monday.

Burglars struck at a house in Saderkoot Bala area in Hajin area of the north Kashmir district during the night and decamped with some valuable including jewellery, a police official said.

The COVID-19 patient from the family has been admitted at a government hospital, while other members are at a quarantine centre.

He said the house belonged to the family of a COVID-19 positive patient.

The whole family is in quarantine and as such there was no one in the house. The burglars took advantage and robbed the house. They were looking for valuables like jewellery and took away a few suitcases which they then opened about 100 metres away from the house. Rest of the items in the house are intact, the official said.

He said police have registered a case and investigations have been taken up.

The official said a forensics team will be assisted by a medical team to collect the evidence at the house.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube