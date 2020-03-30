Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Family Quarantined, Burglars Strike COVID-19 Patient's Home in J&K's Bandipora

The COVID-19 patient from the family has been admitted at a government hospital, while other members are at a quarantine centre.

PTI

Updated:March 30, 2020, 7:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Family Quarantined, Burglars Strike COVID-19 Patient's Home in J&K's Bandipora
Representative Image. A municipal worker sprays disinfectant on a street, amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, in Srinagar March 13, 2020. (Reuters/Danish Ismail)

The house of a coronavirus positive patient in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir was allegedly robbed during the night as the entire family was in quarantine, police said on Monday.

Burglars struck at a house in Saderkoot Bala area in Hajin area of the north Kashmir district during the night and decamped with some valuable including jewellery, a police official said.

The COVID-19 patient from the family has been admitted at a government hospital, while other members are at a quarantine centre.

He said the house belonged to the family of a COVID-19 positive patient.

The whole family is in quarantine and as such there was no one in the house. The burglars took advantage and robbed the house. They were looking for valuables like jewellery and took away a few suitcases which they then opened about 100 metres away from the house. Rest of the items in the house are intact, the official said.

He said police have registered a case and investigations have been taken up.

The official said a forensics team will be assisted by a medical team to collect the evidence at the house.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram