CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#ElonMusk#DelhiPollution
Home » News » India » Family Tries to Pass on SIM Card to Jailed PFI Leader, Faces Police Case
1-MIN READ

Family Tries to Pass on SIM Card to Jailed PFI Leader, Faces Police Case

PTI

Last Updated: November 05, 2022, 20:13 IST

Kerala, India

The case against his wife, son Mohammed Yasin and Sainudeen's brother was registered under the Prison Act(Representational-PTI)

The case against his wife, son Mohammed Yasin and Sainudeen's brother was registered under the Prison Act(Representational-PTI)

The police said the incident reportedly happened on November 1

Kerala police have said they have registered a case against the family of jailed T S Sainudeen, who was former Idukki district president of the banned outfit PFI (Popular Front of India), for allegedly attempting to smuggle into prison a SIM card hidden in the Quran.

The police said the incident reportedly happened on November 1. The case against his wife, son Mohammed Yasin and Sainudeen’s brother was registered under the Prison Act, they said.

“Upon inspection, the authorities found a SIM card inside a Quran given to him by his family. We have begun an investigation,” the police told PTI.

The complaint was lodged by the jail superintendent.

In September, near simultaneous raids led by the NIA (National Investigation Agency) in 11 States were conducted and 106 activists of the PFI held for allegedly supporting terror in the country.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:November 05, 2022, 20:13 IST
last updated:November 05, 2022, 20:13 IST