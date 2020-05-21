Family Trouble: Tamil Nadu Man Files Plaint against Google Maps for Spotting him at 'Wrong' Places

A man in Tamil Nadu has met police to file a complaint against Google and its Maps App for showing him to have visited places that he says he didn’t. The complainant, R Chandrasekaran, is a resident of Lal Bahadur Nagar in Mayiladuthurai.

Once reaching home from work he has to hand over his mobile phone to his wife, who then checks the Google Map’s Your Timeline section to find out where he had been throughout the day.

One day the list of places included spots Chandrasekaran said he has never been to, the complaint said.

The letter that has been accessed by CNN-News18 further read, “For example, the app shows places on May 20 that's never been to. This is causing a lot of suspicion and confusion in the family...”

No formal complaint has been filed yet and police sources said they are trying to verify the authenticity of the compliant.