1-min read

Famous 'Dewa Shareef' Shrine in UP Closes Till March 31 Due to Coronavirus

The Lodheshwar Dham Mahadeva Temple in the district has also been shut for visitors till March 31, said a local priest.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:March 21, 2020, 12:56 PM IST
The Dewa Shareef dargah. (Qazi Faraz Ahmed/News18)
Lucknow: The world-famous shrine of Haji Waris Ali Shah located in the Dewa area of Barabanki District, has barred the entry of devotees to limit the spread of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh.

Better known as 'Dewa Shareef', the shrine was closed after orders from the District Administration. However, the routine operations will continue inside.

The 'Chaitra Navratri Mela' -- a festival which more than 20 lakh devotees annually attend -- has also been cancelled. Previously set to take place on March 23 this year, the Mela is held near Dewa Shareef dargah.

"This is a difficult time for the entire world. The compound of Dewa Shareef has been closed down for devotees for the first time in the history," said Manager of the Dewa Shareef, Shah Mahmood Warsi.

Devotees who come to visit the shrine, unaware of the closing-down, are being asked to leave the place.

"The ‘aastana’ (inner gate) of the shrine will remain open but no outsider will be allowed to come,” Warsi said.

Along with Dewa Shareef, the Lodheshwar Dham Mahadeva Temple in the district has also been shut for visitors till March 31, said a local priest.

