Famous Thrissur Gynaecologist who Supervised Her Mother's Delivery Dies at 99

Renowned gynaecologist Dr Annie John, who supervised her mother’s 11th childbirth, passed away in Chalakkudy in Thrissur in Kerala on Thursday. She was 99.

John was the first child of Abraham and Cherchi, born in Vypin in Ernakulam district. Cherchi was just 16 when John was born, and she was 46 when her oldest child was born.

John pursued her studies from Rama Varma Union High School in Cherai, Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam, and Stanley Medical College in erstwhile Madras (now Chennai). She married Dr OC John in 1956, and both of them worked in the Ernakulam District Hospital. The couple later also opened a hospital in Chalakudy.

John also spearheaded free nursing education for girls from financially backward families at her Chalakudy hospital.

John, who obtained her driving license at the age of 69, also found a mention in Malayalam movie 'Amaram' made in 1990s. The movie features Achootty, a female character, who wishes to grow up and become a doctor like John.

John was one of the frontrunners in establishing the Lions Clubs International chapter in Chalakkudy in 1968. A member of the club in Thrissur since 1961, she had attended meetings until eight months back.